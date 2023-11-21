New Article: Tamil Actor Faces Backlash for Disrespectful Comments on Co-Star

Popular Tamilian actor Mansoor Ali Khan is currently facing severe backlash for making derogatory comments about fellow actress Trisha Krishnan. In a recent incident, Khan expressed his desire to share screen space with her and even went as far as fantasizing about filming a rape scene together. These disgraceful comments have not only sparked outrage within the film industry but also among the general public.

Trisha Krishnan, in response to these disrespectful remarks, firmly stated that she would never work with Khan. Labeling his comments as sexist, disrespectful, misogynistic, and repulsive, she expressed her strong condemnation of his words. Other notable actors and industry figures, such as Megastar Chiranjeevi and director Lokesh Kanagaraj, have also expressed their dismay and concern regarding Khan’s offensive statements.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo moto action in this matter and directed the Tamil Nadu police to file a case against Khan. The NCW has cited IPC Section 509 B, which deals with sexual harassment electronic mode, as the relevant legal provision for this offense. To further address this issue, Nadigar Sangam, the South Indian Artistes’ Association, has imposed a temporary ban on the actor. The ban will only be lifted if Khan publicly apologizes for his comments.

However, Mansoor Ali Khan has refused to apologize, claiming that he has done nothing wrong. He argues that his words were taken out of context and that the videos circulating on social media have been edited to portray him in a negative light. Khan has even gone so far as to threaten Nadigar Sangam, warning the organization that they will face severe consequences if they do not retract the ban.

This incident highlights the ongoing challenges faced women in the entertainment industry, where they often confront sexism, harassment, and disrespectful behavior. It is crucial for the industry and society as a whole to hold individuals accountable for their actions and promote a safe and respectful work environment for everyone involved.

