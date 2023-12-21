How can you get CBS All Access for free?

How to Access CBS All Access for Free: A Guide for Cord-Cutters

In today’s digital age, streaming services have become the go-to source for entertainment. CBS All Access, a popular streaming platform, offers a wide range of shows, including exclusive content and live TV. However, the subscription fee may deter some potential viewers. If you’re looking to access CBS All Access for free, here are a few methods to consider.

1. Free Trial: CBS All Access offers a free trial period for new subscribers. By signing up, you can enjoy the service for a limited time without any charges. Keep in mind that you will need to provide your payment information, and if you don’t cancel before the trial ends, you will be charged for the subsequent month.

2. Promotional Offers: CBS occasionally runs promotional offers that allow users to access their content for free. These offers may be time-limited or tied to specific events or partnerships. Keep an eye out for such promotions on the CBS All Access website or their social media channels.

3. Partner Subscriptions: Some streaming services or cable providers offer CBS All Access as part of their package. If you are already subscribed to one of these services, check if CBS All Access is included. This way, you can access CBS content without any additional cost.

4. Sharing Accounts: While sharing accounts is not officially encouraged, some users may choose to share their CBS All Access account with friends or family members. However, keep in mind that this may violate the platform’s terms of service and could result in the suspension or termination of the account.

FAQ:

Q: What is CBS All Access?

A: CBS All Access is a streaming service that offers on-demand access to a wide range of CBS shows, including current and past seasons, as well as exclusive content.

Q: Can I watch live TV on CBS All Access?

A: Yes, CBS All Access provides live streaming of CBS channels, allowing you to watch your favorite shows in real-time.

Q: How much does CBS All Access cost?

A: CBS All Access offers two subscription plans: the Limited Commercials plan for $5.99 per month and the Commercial Free plan for $9.99 per month.

Q: Can I cancel my CBS All Access subscription at any time?

A: Yes, you can cancel your CBS All Access subscription at any time. However, keep in mind that some promotions or free trials may require a minimum subscription period.

While accessing CBS All Access for free may require some effort or luck, these methods can help you enjoy your favorite CBS shows without breaking the bank. Remember to always check the terms and conditions of any offers or promotions to ensure you are not inadvertently signing up for a paid subscription.