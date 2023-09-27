Understanding the Conversion Opportunity in Student Decision Making

This article discusses key insights shared panelists at the EAIE 2023 annual conference on the conversion opportunity in the student decision-making process after receiving an offer of admission. The panelists stressed the importance of understanding the complexity of this process and highlighted factors that significantly impact student conversion.

Cornelius den Hartog, co-founder of the student social platform Goin’, explained that the post-admission period is a critical time for institutions to focus on conversion. He noted that students have the freedom to make their own decisions during this period but also highlighted the intense nature of this time, which is often filled with little to no contact from the institution.

According to den Hartog, social factors and support are the two most influential factors that institutions can control during this period. Social factors include word of mouth, community, and the sense of belonging, while support relates to effective communication, quality staff, and authenticity in interactions with students.

Mats Engblom, a marketing specialist at the University of Helsinki, shared insights from the university’s surveys of admitted students who did not enroll. The findings consistently showed that financial factors, such as the cost of living and availability of scholarships, were top reasons for non-enrollment. Engblom emphasized the importance of engaging current students to provide an authentic connection for admitted students.

Declan Coogan, associate director of recruitment for Trinity College Dublin, discussed the complexities of the student decision-making process and the non-linear nature of the enrollment funnel. He highlighted the role of agents in assisting students not just with admissions, but also with housing and financing, which has shifted the nature of conversations institutions have with students.

The article emphasizes the need for institutions to understand the factors that influence student decision making and to actively engage with students during the post-admission period to drive conversion. By focusing on social factors, support, and authentic connections, institutions can cultivate a sense of belonging and ultimately increase enrollment rates.

