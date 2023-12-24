How can I watch World Cup on Roku?

How to Catch All the World Cup Action on Roku

The FIFA World Cup is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated sporting events in the world, captivating millions of football fans across the globe. With the tournament just around the corner, many fans are wondering how they can catch all the thrilling matches on their Roku streaming devices. Fortunately, there are several options available to ensure you don’t miss a single goal or heart-stopping moment.

1. Sling TV: Sling TV is a popular streaming service that offers access to various channels, including those broadcasting the World Cup. By subscribing to Sling TV’s Blue or Orange package, you can enjoy live coverage of the tournament on channels like FOX, FS1, and Telemundo.

2. Hulu + Live TV: Hulu + Live TV is another excellent option for Roku users. With a subscription to this service, you can stream all the World Cup matches live on channels such as FOX, FS1, and Telemundo. Additionally, Hulu + Live TV offers a cloud DVR feature, allowing you to record matches and watch them later at your convenience.

3. YouTube TV: YouTube TV is a comprehensive streaming service that provides access to numerous channels, including those broadcasting the World Cup. By subscribing to YouTube TV, you can enjoy live coverage of the tournament on channels like FOX, FS1, and Telemundo. Similar to Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV also offers a cloud DVR feature.

FAQ:

Q: Can I watch the World Cup for free on Roku?

A: While some streaming services offer free trials, most require a subscription to access live World Cup coverage. However, you may find some free streaming options through unofficial channels, but these may not always be reliable or legal.

Q: Do I need a cable or satellite subscription to watch the World Cup on Roku?

A: No, you do not need a cable or satellite subscription. The aforementioned streaming services (Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV) provide access to World Cup coverage without the need for traditional TV providers.

Q: Can I watch World Cup highlights on Roku?

A: Yes, you can! Roku offers various sports channels and apps that provide World Cup highlights, recaps, and analysis. Some popular options include ESPN, FOX Sports, and NBC Sports.

With these streaming options available on Roku, you can ensure that you don’t miss a single moment of the World Cup action. So, grab your Roku remote, subscribe to your preferred streaming service, and get ready to cheer for your favorite team as they battle it out on the grandest stage of them all!