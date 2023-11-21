How can I watch Today all day on Peacock?

Peacock, the popular streaming service from NBCUniversal, offers a wide range of content for its subscribers. One of the most sought-after features is the ability to watch “Today all day,” a continuous stream of the beloved morning show, “Today.” Whether you’re a fan of the news, interviews, or lifestyle segments, “Today all day” has got you covered. Here’s how you can access it on Peacock.

Step 1: Sign up for Peacock

To enjoy “Today all day” on Peacock, you’ll need to have a subscription to the streaming service. Head over to the Peacock website or download the Peacock app on your preferred device. Peacock offers both free and premium subscription options, so choose the one that suits your needs.

Step 2: Navigate to the “Channels” section

Once you’re signed in to your Peacock account, navigate to the “Channels” section. This can usually be found on the homepage or in the main menu of the app. Look for the “Today all day” channel among the available options.

Step 3: Start streaming

Click on the “Today all day” channel to start streaming the continuous feed of “Today” content. Sit back, relax, and enjoy your favorite segments from the show, including news updates, interviews with celebrities, cooking demonstrations, and much more.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Is “Today all day” available for free on Peacock?

A: Yes, “Today all day” is available for free on Peacock. However, there is also a premium subscription option that offers additional features and content.

Q: Can I watch “Today all day” on my mobile device?

A: Absolutely! Peacock is available on various devices, including smartphones and tablets. Simply download the Peacock app from your device’s app store and start streaming “Today all day” on the go.

Q: Can I watch “Today all day” live?

A: Unfortunately, “Today all day” is not a live stream of the show. It is a continuous feed of curated segments from “Today.” However, you can catch the live broadcast of “Today” on your local NBC affiliate or through other streaming services.

Q: Can I watch previous episodes of “Today” on Peacock?

A: While “Today all day” primarily features curated segments, Peacock also offers on-demand access to recent episodes of “Today.” You can catch up on missed episodes or rewatch your favorite moments at your convenience.

In conclusion, if you’re a fan of “Today” and want to enjoy a continuous stream of its content, “Today all day” on Peacock is the perfect solution. Sign up for Peacock, navigate to the “Channels” section, and start streaming your favorite segments from the show. With both free and premium subscription options, Peacock offers a flexible and convenient way to stay connected with “Today” anytime, anywhere.