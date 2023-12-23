How can I watch Thursday Night Football if I don t have Amazon Prime?

How to Catch Thursday Night Football Without Amazon Prime: A Guide for Football Fans

Football fans eagerly anticipate Thursday nights, as they mark the beginning of an action-packed weekend of NFL games. However, for those without an Amazon Prime subscription, the prospect of watching Thursday Night Football may seem uncertain. Fear not, as we have compiled a guide to help you catch all the thrilling moments of the game, even without an Amazon Prime membership.

1. Broadcast Networks: One of the simplest ways to watch Thursday Night Football is tuning in to your local broadcast network. In the United States, games are often aired on CBS, NBC, and FOX. Check your local listings to find out which network will be broadcasting the game in your area.

2. NFL Network: If you have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you may have access to the NFL Network. This channel broadcasts Thursday Night Football games exclusively. Contact your service provider to see if the NFL Network is included in your package.

3. Streaming Services: Several streaming services offer access to live sports, including Thursday Night Football. Services such as Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV often provide access to the games. However, it’s important to note that these services may require a subscription or additional fees.

FAQ:

Q: What is Thursday Night Football?

A: Thursday Night Football refers to the weekly NFL games played on Thursday evenings during the regular season. These games are broadcasted nationally and feature various teams from across the league.

Q: Can I watch Thursday Night Football for free?

A: While some games may be available for free on local broadcast networks, most platforms require a subscription or additional fees to access Thursday Night Football.

Q: Can I watch Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime without a subscription?

A: No, an Amazon Prime subscription is required to watch Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime Video.

Q: Are there any other alternatives to watch Thursday Night Football?

A: Yes, besides broadcast networks and cable channels, streaming services like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV often offer access to Thursday Night Football games.

With these alternatives at your disposal, you can enjoy the excitement of Thursday Night Football without the need for an Amazon Prime subscription. So gather your friends, grab some snacks, and get ready to cheer for your favorite team as they battle it out on the gridiron.