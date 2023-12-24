How can I watch Premier League in USA?

How to Catch All the Premier League Action in the USA

Football fans in the United States are eagerly awaiting the start of the Premier League season. With its fast-paced action, thrilling goals, and intense rivalries, the Premier League has become one of the most popular sports leagues in the world. But how can fans in the USA watch all the action from across the pond? Here’s a guide to help you catch every moment of Premier League excitement.

1. NBC Sports: NBC Sports is the official broadcaster of the Premier League in the USA. They offer comprehensive coverage of all the matches, including live broadcasts, highlights, and analysis. To watch the games, you can tune in to NBC, NBCSN, or the NBC Sports app. NBC Sports also offers a subscription service called “Peacock Premium” that provides access to additional content and live streaming.

2. Streaming Services: Several streaming services in the USA offer access to Premier League matches. These include fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. These services often provide a variety of packages, so you can choose the one that best suits your needs and budget.

3. FAQ:

Q: What is the Premier League?

A: The Premier League is the top professional football league in England, consisting of 20 teams competing for the title.

Q: When does the Premier League season start?

A: The Premier League season typically starts in August and runs until May of the following year.

Q: Can I watch Premier League matches for free?

A: While some matches may be available for free on NBC or NBCSN, most games require a subscription to a streaming service or NBC Sports’ Peacock Premium.

Q: Can I watch Premier League matches on my mobile device?

A: Yes, NBC Sports and most streaming services offer mobile apps that allow you to watch matches on your smartphone or tablet.

With these options available, football enthusiasts in the USA can enjoy every thrilling moment of the Premier League season. Whether you choose to watch on traditional TV channels or through streaming services, you won’t miss a beat of the action. So grab your favorite team’s jersey, settle into your couch, and get ready for an unforgettable season of Premier League football.