How can I watch Premier League and Champions League in USA?

How to Catch All the Premier League and Champions League Action in the USA

If you’re a soccer fan living in the United States, you may be wondering how to watch all the thrilling matches of the Premier League and Champions League. With the popularity of these tournaments soaring across the pond, there are now several options available to ensure you don’t miss a single goal. Here’s a comprehensive guide to help you catch all the action.

Watching the Premier League:

To watch the Premier League in the USA, you have a few choices. The primary broadcaster is NBC Sports, which holds the exclusive rights to air all Premier League matches. You can access these games through NBC’s various platforms, including their website, mobile app, and cable TV channels. Additionally, NBC Sports offers a subscription service called “Peacock Premium,” which provides even more coverage and access to exclusive content.

Watching the Champions League:

For Champions League matches, the rights are split between two broadcasters in the USA. CBS Sports holds the rights to air most of the games, including the highly anticipated knockout stages. You can watch these matches on CBS Sports Network, CBS All Access, or Paramount+. However, a select few games are exclusively available on Univision, a Spanish-language network.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. Can I watch the Premier League and Champions League for free?

While some matches may be available for free on certain platforms, most of the coverage requires a subscription or cable TV package. However, some streaming services offer free trials, allowing you to enjoy the games without committing to a long-term subscription.

2. Can I watch the matches on my mobile device?

Yes, both NBC Sports and CBS Sports offer mobile apps that allow you to stream the games on your smartphone or tablet. This way, you can catch the action on the go.

3. Are there any other streaming services that offer Premier League or Champions League coverage?

Yes, there are a few other streaming services that provide access to these tournaments, such as fuboTV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV. However, it’s important to check their channel lineups and subscription packages to ensure they include the necessary networks.

Now that you have all the information, you can sit back, relax, and enjoy the excitement of the Premier League and Champions League right from the comfort of your own home. Happy watching!