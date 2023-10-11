Ohio State Set to Face Purdue in Big Ten Showdown

This weekend, Ohio State will travel to West Lafayette, Indiana to take on Purdue in what promises to be an exciting Big Ten matchup. The Buckeyes have had a strong start to their 2023 season, with wins against Indiana and Notre Dame. However, they will face a tough challenge in Purdue, who is looking to bounce back from a less-than-stellar start.

The game is scheduled for a 12 p.m. kickoff on Saturday, October 14 at Ross-Ade Stadium. Unfortunately, the game will not be televised on network or cable TV. Instead, fans will be able to stream the game on Peacock, a streaming service that offers live sporting events. To access the game, Ohio State fans will need to purchase the Peacock premium plan, which is $5.99 per month.

In addition to the Ohio State vs. Purdue football game, Peacock offers subscribers access to other live sporting events, including Big Ten football, Premier League games, Sunday Night Football, and golf. There is also a premium plus plan available for $11.99 per month, which includes additional content without ads, the user’s local NBC channel, and the ability to download and watch select movies and TV shows offline.

Fans who are interested in watching the Ohio State vs. Purdue game may want to consider keeping their Peacock subscriptions beyond just the month of October. This is because Ohio State’s men’s basketball team is also scheduled to play five games on Peacock during the 2023-24 season.

For those who prefer to listen to the game on the radio, Ohio State football is broadcast live on WBNS-FM/AM (97.1/1460), with Paul Keels on play-by-play, Jim Lachey providing analysis, and Matt Andrews on the sideline.

As for the matchup itself, Ohio State has historically dominated Purdue, winning 40 out of their 57 matchups. However, the Buckeyes suffered a loss to Purdue in their last game at Ross-Ade Stadium in 2018.

Purdue is currently 2-4 for the 2023 season, with wins against Virginia Tech and Illinois, but losses to Fresno State, Syracuse, Wisconsin, and Iowa. Ohio State, on the other hand, remains undefeated in five games and is considered a 19.5-point favorite.

