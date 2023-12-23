How can I watch NFL games on Roku without TV provider?

How to Stream NFL Games on Roku without a TV Provider

In this digital age, streaming has become the go-to method for watching our favorite shows and sports events. Roku, a popular streaming device, offers a wide range of channels and apps to cater to various entertainment needs. If you’re an NFL fan looking to catch all the action on your Roku device without a TV provider, you’re in luck! Here’s a guide on how to watch NFL games on Roku without a TV provider.

Step 1: Set up your Roku device

If you haven’t already, start setting up your Roku device. Connect it to your TV and ensure it is connected to the internet. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the setup process.

Step 2: Install the NFL channel

Once your Roku device is set up, navigate to the Roku Channel Store and search for the NFL channel. Install it on your device.

Step 3: Sign up for NFL Game Pass

To access live NFL games on Roku, you’ll need to subscribe to NFL Game Pass. This service allows you to stream live out-of-market games, as well as access on-demand content. Visit the NFL Game Pass website and sign up for a subscription.

Step 4: Link your NFL Game Pass account to Roku

After subscribing to NFL Game Pass, link your account to your Roku device. Open the NFL channel on Roku and follow the on-screen instructions to sign in using your Game Pass credentials.

Step 5: Enjoy the games!

Once you’ve completed the setup process, you’re all set to enjoy NFL games on your Roku device. Simply open the NFL channel, browse the available games, and start streaming!

FAQ:

Q: What is Roku?

A: Roku is a streaming device that allows users to access various streaming services and channels on their television.

Q: What is NFL Game Pass?

A: NFL Game Pass is a subscription-based service that provides access to live and on-demand NFL games.

Q: Can I watch live NFL games for free on Roku?

A: No, to watch live NFL games on Roku, you’ll need to subscribe to NFL Game Pass.

Q: Can I watch local NFL games on Roku without a TV provider?

A: No, local NFL games are subject to regional broadcasting rights and may not be available on Roku without a TV provider.

Q: Are there any other streaming options for watching NFL games without a TV provider?

A: Yes, some streaming services like Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV offer live NFL game coverage. However, these services require a subscription and may not be available on Roku.

With these simple steps, you can now enjoy all the thrilling NFL action on your Roku device without the need for a TV provider. So grab your snacks, settle into your favorite spot on the couch, and get ready to cheer for your favorite team!