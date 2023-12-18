How can I watch NFL games on Roku without cable?

How to Stream NFL Games on Roku without Cable: A Cord-Cutter’s Guide

In today’s digital age, many sports enthusiasts are cutting the cord and ditching their cable subscriptions in favor of streaming services. If you’re an NFL fan looking to watch games on your Roku device without a cable subscription, you’re in luck! There are several options available to ensure you don’t miss a single touchdown or game-changing play.

Streaming Services:

One of the easiest ways to watch NFL games on Roku without cable is subscribing to a streaming service that offers live sports channels. Popular options include Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and fuboTV. These services provide access to major networks like CBS, NBC, FOX, and ESPN, which broadcast NFL games throughout the season.

NFL Game Pass:

Another option for Roku users is the NFL Game Pass. This subscription-based service allows you to stream every NFL game on-demand after they have aired. While live streaming is not available, this is an excellent choice for fans who want to catch up on games they may have missed or rewatch their favorite moments.

Antenna and OTA DVR:

If you live in an area with good reception, you can use an antenna to access local channels that broadcast NFL games for free. Roku devices are compatible with over-the-air (OTA) DVRs, which allow you to record live TV and watch it later. This setup provides a cost-effective solution for cord-cutters who want to enjoy NFL games without a cable subscription.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

1. Can I watch NFL games for free on Roku?

While some streaming services offer free trials, most require a subscription to access live NFL games. However, using an antenna with your Roku device can provide access to local channels that broadcast games for free.

2. Can I watch NFL RedZone on Roku without cable?

Yes, several streaming services, such as Sling TV and fuboTV, offer NFL RedZone as part of their channel lineup. Subscribing to one of these services will allow you to stream NFL RedZone on your Roku device.

3. Can I watch NFL games live on the NFL app for Roku?

Unfortunately, the NFL app for Roku does not currently offer live streaming of NFL games. However, you can use the app to access highlights, news, and other exclusive content.

In conclusion, Roku users have multiple options to stream NFL games without a cable subscription. Whether you choose a streaming service, NFL Game Pass, or an antenna with an OTA DVR, you can enjoy all the action and excitement of the NFL season right from the comfort of your living room.