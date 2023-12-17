How can I watch NFL games for free without cable?

How to Stream NFL Games for Free Without Cable: A Cord-Cutter’s Guide

In today’s digital age, many sports fans are cutting the cord and ditching their cable subscriptions. However, this decision often raises concerns about missing out on live sports events, particularly the highly anticipated NFL games. But fear not, as there are several ways to watch NFL games for free without cable. Here’s a comprehensive guide to help you stay connected to the gridiron action.

Streaming Services:

One of the most popular options for cord-cutters is to subscribe to streaming services that offer live sports coverage. Platforms like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV provide access to NFL games through their sports packages. While these services require a subscription fee, they often offer free trials, allowing you to enjoy a few games without spending a dime.

Free Over-the-Air Broadcasts:

Another way to catch NFL games without cable is utilizing an antenna to access free over-the-air broadcasts. Many local networks, such as CBS, NBC, and FOX, air select NFL games each week. By connecting an antenna to your TV, you can enjoy these games in high definition without any subscription fees.

Streaming Platforms:

Several streaming platforms offer free access to NFL games. The NFL’s official website, NFL.com, streams a selection of games live for free. Additionally, Yahoo Sports and the Yahoo Sports app provide free streaming of in-market and primetime NFL games.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: What does “cord-cutting” mean?

A: Cord-cutting refers to the act of canceling or forgoing a traditional cable or satellite TV subscription in favor of alternative methods of accessing television content, such as streaming services or over-the-air broadcasts.

Q: Are there any legal ways to watch NFL games for free without cable?

A: Yes, there are legal options available. Streaming services like Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV offer free trials, while platforms like NFL.com and Yahoo Sports provide free streaming of select games.

Q: Can I watch NFL games for free on my mobile device?

A: Yes, many streaming services and platforms offer mobile apps that allow you to watch NFL games for free on your smartphone or tablet.

In conclusion, cutting the cord doesn’t mean you have to miss out on the excitement of NFL games. By exploring various streaming services, over-the-air broadcasts, and free streaming platforms, you can enjoy the thrill of the game without the burden of a cable subscription. So grab your snacks, find a comfortable spot, and get ready to cheer on your favorite team!