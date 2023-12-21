How can I watch NBC on Roku for free?

How to Stream NBC on Roku for Free: A Step-by-Step Guide

Roku has become one of the most popular streaming devices, offering a wide range of channels and content options. NBC, one of the leading television networks in the United States, is a must-have for many Roku users. However, accessing NBC on Roku typically requires a cable or satellite subscription. But fear not, as we have found a way for you to watch NBC on Roku for free!

Step 1: Set up your Roku device

If you haven’t already, start setting up your Roku device. Connect it to your TV and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the setup process. Make sure your Roku is connected to the internet.

Step 2: Add the NBC channel

On your Roku home screen, navigate to the Roku Channel Store. Search for the NBC channel and select it. Click on the “Add Channel” button to install it on your Roku device.

Step 3: Activate the NBC channel

Once the NBC channel is installed, open it on your Roku device. You will be prompted to activate the channel. Take note of the activation code displayed on your TV screen.

Step 4: Visit the NBC activation website

Using a computer or mobile device, open a web browser and visit the NBC activation website. Enter the activation code provided your Roku device.

Step 5: Choose your TV provider

After entering the activation code, you will be asked to select your TV provider. Here’s where the magic happens! Instead of selecting a cable or satellite provider, look for the option that says “Continue with Limited Access” or something similar. This will grant you free access to a selection of NBC shows and episodes.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I watch live NBC broadcasts on Roku for free?

A: Unfortunately, live NBC broadcasts are not available for free on Roku. You will need a cable or satellite subscription to access live content.

Q: Are all NBC shows available for free on Roku?

A: No, not all NBC shows are available for free. However, you will have access to a selection of popular shows and episodes.

Q: Do I need a Roku account to watch NBC for free?

A: Yes, you will need to create a Roku account and link your Roku device to it in order to add and activate the NBC channel.

Q: Is this method legal?

A: Yes, this method is completely legal. NBC offers limited free access to their content through the Roku channel.

Now that you know how to watch NBC on Roku for free, grab your popcorn and enjoy your favorite NBC shows and episodes without breaking the bank!