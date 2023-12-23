How can I watch NBA on Hulu?

How to Catch All the NBA Action on Hulu: A Comprehensive Guide

If you’re a basketball enthusiast looking to catch all the thrilling NBA games, Hulu has got you covered. With its extensive sports coverage, Hulu offers a convenient way to stream live NBA games and stay up-to-date with your favorite teams and players. In this article, we’ll guide you through the process of watching NBA on Hulu, ensuring you never miss a dunk, three-pointer, or buzzer-beater again.

Step 1: Choose the Right Hulu Subscription

To access NBA games on Hulu, you’ll need a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. This plan combines Hulu’s vast streaming library with live TV channels, including sports networks like ESPN, ABC, TNT, and NBA TV. Make sure you have this subscription to enjoy the NBA action.

Step 2: Download the Hulu App

Once you have the appropriate subscription, download the Hulu app on your preferred device. Whether you’re using a smartphone, tablet, smart TV, or streaming device like Roku or Amazon Fire Stick, Hulu is available on various platforms, ensuring you can watch the NBA games on your preferred screen.

Step 3: Accessing NBA Games

Launch the Hulu app and navigate to the “Sports” section. Here, you’ll find a list of available live sports events, including NBA games. Simply select the game you want to watch, and Hulu will start streaming it live. You can also use the app’s search function to find specific NBA games or teams.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I watch NBA games on regular Hulu?

A: No, NBA games are not available on regular Hulu. You need a Hulu + Live TV subscription to access live NBA games.

Q: Are all NBA games available on Hulu?

A: While Hulu offers a wide range of NBA games, not all games may be available due to regional restrictions or broadcasting rights. However, most nationally televised games and popular matchups are typically accessible on Hulu.

Q: Can I record NBA games on Hulu?

A: Yes, Hulu + Live TV allows you to record NBA games and other live events using its cloud DVR feature. You can save games to watch later or rewatch your favorite moments.

Q: Can I watch NBA games on multiple devices simultaneously?

A: Hulu + Live TV allows you to stream on two devices simultaneously. If you need to watch on more screens, you can upgrade to an unlimited screens add-on.

With Hulu’s comprehensive coverage and user-friendly interface, you can now enjoy all the NBA action from the comfort of your own home. So grab your popcorn, settle into your favorite spot on the couch, and get ready to cheer for your favorite teams as they battle it out on the court.