How can I watch Monarch: Legacy of Monsters without Apple TV?

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, the highly anticipated new series from Apple TV+, has been generating a lot of buzz among fans of science fiction and monster movies. However, not everyone has access to Apple TV or wants to subscribe to yet another streaming service. So, how can you watch Monarch: Legacy of Monsters without Apple TV? We’ve got you covered with some alternative options.

1. Amazon Prime Video: If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you’re in luck. Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Simply search for the show on the platform and start watching. It’s a convenient and cost-effective way to enjoy the series without needing an Apple TV subscription.

2. Roku: Roku is a popular streaming device that offers access to a wide range of streaming services, including Apple TV+. If you own a Roku device, you can download the Apple TV app and watch Monarch: Legacy of Monsters directly on your TV. This option allows you to enjoy the show on a big screen without the need for an Apple TV box.

3. AirPlay: If you have an iPhone or iPad, you can use AirPlay to stream Monarch: Legacy of Monsters from your device to a compatible smart TV. Simply open the Apple TV app on your iOS device, select the show, and tap the AirPlay icon to mirror the content on your TV screen. This method provides a seamless way to watch the series without requiring an Apple TV subscription.

FAQ:

Q: What is Monarch: Legacy of Monsters?

A: Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is a new science fiction series that follows the story of a secret government agency tasked with protecting humanity from giant monsters.

Q: Is Monarch: Legacy of Monsters only available on Apple TV?

A: No, the series is also available to stream on Amazon Prime Video and can be accessed through Roku devices or using AirPlay on compatible smart TVs.

Q: Do I need an Apple TV subscription to watch Monarch: Legacy of Monsters?

A: No, you can watch the series on Amazon Prime Video or through other streaming options mentioned above without needing an Apple TV subscription.

In conclusion, if you’re eager to watch Monarch: Legacy of Monsters but don’t have Apple TV, there are several alternative options available. Whether you choose to stream it on Amazon Prime Video, use a Roku device, or utilize AirPlay, you can still enjoy the thrilling monster-filled series without missing out.