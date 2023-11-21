How can I watch local TV on Roku for free?

Roku, the popular streaming device, has revolutionized the way we consume television content. With its vast array of channels and streaming options, Roku has become a go-to choice for cord-cutters looking to access their favorite shows and movies. But what about local TV? Can you watch it on Roku for free? The answer is yes, and here’s how.

1. Use the Roku Channel

The Roku Channel is a free streaming service that offers a wide range of content, including local news and sports. Simply download the Roku Channel from the Roku Channel Store and navigate to the “Live TV” section to access local channels available in your area.

2. Install Local News Apps

Many local news stations have their own Roku apps that allow you to stream their content for free. Check the Roku Channel Store for apps from your local news stations and install them to watch live broadcasts and on-demand content.

3. Utilize Free Streaming Services

Several free streaming services, such as Pluto TV and Tubi, offer a selection of local channels in their lineup. These services are ad-supported but provide access to a variety of local content without any subscription fees.

FAQ:

Q: What is Roku?

A: Roku is a streaming device that allows you to access various streaming services and channels on your television. It connects to your TV via HDMI and requires an internet connection to stream content.

Q: Are there any subscription fees for watching local TV on Roku?

A: No, there are several free options available to watch local TV on Roku. The Roku Channel, local news apps, and free streaming services offer access to local channels without any subscription fees.

Q: Can I watch live local news on Roku?

A: Yes, many local news stations have their own Roku apps that allow you to stream live broadcasts and on-demand content for free.

In conclusion, Roku provides several options for watching local TV for free. Whether through the Roku Channel, local news apps, or free streaming services, cord-cutters can enjoy their favorite local content without breaking the bank. So grab your Roku remote and start exploring the world of local TV at your fingertips.