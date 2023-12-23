How can I watch live TV on Roku without cable?

How to Stream Live TV on Roku without Cable: A Cord-Cutter’s Guide

In today’s digital age, many people are opting to cut the cord and say goodbye to traditional cable TV subscriptions. With the rise of streaming services and devices like Roku, it’s easier than ever to watch live TV without the need for a cable subscription. If you’re wondering how to enjoy your favorite shows and channels on Roku without cable, we’ve got you covered.

Streaming Services and Channels

One of the most popular ways to watch live TV on Roku without cable is subscribing to streaming services that offer live TV channels. Services like Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and fuboTV provide access to a wide range of channels, including news, sports, entertainment, and more. These services often offer free trials, allowing you to test them out before committing to a subscription.

Roku Channel Store

Roku has its own Channel Store, where you can find a variety of free and paid channels that offer live TV streaming. Some channels may require a subscription or a one-time payment, while others are completely free. Popular options include Pluto TV, Tubi, and NewsON, which provide access to live news channels and on-demand content.

Antenna and OTA Tuner

If you’re looking to watch local channels, an Over-The-Air (OTA) tuner combined with an antenna can be a great solution. By connecting an OTA tuner to your Roku device, you can access local channels that broadcast over the airwaves for free. This allows you to enjoy live news, sports, and other local programming without the need for a cable subscription.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I watch live sports on Roku without cable?

A: Yes, many streaming services like Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and fuboTV offer sports channels, allowing you to watch live sports on Roku without a cable subscription.

Q: Do I need a smart TV to use Roku?

A: No, Roku devices can be connected to any TV with an HDMI port, whether it’s a smart TV or not.

Q: Are there any hidden costs when streaming live TV on Roku?

A: While some channels and services may require a subscription or one-time payment, there are also many free options available on the Roku Channel Store.

In conclusion, cutting the cord and watching live TV on Roku without cable is easier than ever. Whether you choose to subscribe to streaming services, explore the Roku Channel Store, or utilize an OTA tuner, there are plenty of options to suit your preferences and budget. So grab your Roku remote and start enjoying your favorite shows and channels without the hassle of a cable subscription.