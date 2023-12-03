How can I watch Hotstar outside India?

How to Access Hotstar Outside India: A Guide for International Viewers

In today’s digital age, streaming platforms have become a popular source of entertainment for people around the world. One such platform is Hotstar, which offers a wide range of content including movies, TV shows, and live sports. However, Hotstar is primarily available for viewers in India, leaving international fans wondering how they can access this popular streaming service. If you’re one of those eager to watch Hotstar outside India, here’s a guide to help you get started.

What is Hotstar?

Hotstar is a leading Indian streaming platform owned Novi Digital Entertainment. Launched in 2015, it offers a vast library of content in multiple languages, including Hindi, English, Tamil, and more. From Bollywood blockbusters to popular TV shows and live sports events, Hotstar has something for everyone.

Why is Hotstar Geo-Restricted?

Geo-restriction is a common practice among streaming platforms to comply with licensing agreements and copyright laws. Hotstar, being an Indian streaming service, has limited its availability to viewers within the country due to content rights and regional restrictions.

How to Watch Hotstar Outside India?

To access Hotstar outside India, you can follow these steps:

1. Use a VPN: A Virtual Private Network (VPN) allows you to change your IP address and appear as if you are browsing from a different location. By connecting to an Indian server through a VPN, you canpass the geo-restrictions and access Hotstar.

2. Subscribe to Hotstar International: Hotstar has recently launched an international version of its platform, known as Hotstar International. This version is available in select countries, including the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. You can subscribe to Hotstar International directly and enjoy its content library.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Is it legal to use a VPN to access Hotstar outside India?

A: While using a VPN is not illegal, it is important to note thatpassing geo-restrictions may violate Hotstar’s terms of service. However, many international viewers use VPNs to access Hotstar without facing any legal consequences.

Q: Can I watch live sports events on Hotstar International?

A: Yes, Hotstar International offers live streaming of various sports events, including cricket, football, and more.

Q: Are there any other alternatives to access Hotstar outside India?

A: Yes, you can also consider using a Smart DNS proxy or subscribing to other streaming platforms that offer Indian content.

In conclusion, with the help of a VPN or subscribing to Hotstar International, international viewers can now enjoy the diverse range of content offered Hotstar. So, grab your popcorn and get ready to immerse yourself in the world of Indian entertainment, no matter where you are!