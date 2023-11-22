How can I watch Hoda and Jenna Today show episodes?

If you’re a fan of the Today show and specifically enjoy watching Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager’s segments, you may be wondering how you can catch up on their episodes. Fortunately, there are several ways to watch Hoda and Jenna Today show episodes, ensuring you never miss a moment of their lively discussions and engaging interviews.

1. Live TV: The most traditional way to watch the Today show, including Hoda and Jenna’s segments, is tuning in to your local NBC affiliate during the show’s scheduled airtime. Check your local listings for the exact time in your area.

2. NBC Website: NBC offers full episodes of the Today show on their official website. Simply visit the Today show page on NBC’s website and look for the latest episodes featuring Hoda and Jenna. You can stream these episodes for free, usually available the day after they air.

3. YouTube: NBC also uploads clips and segments from the Today show, including Hoda and Jenna’s segments, on their official YouTube channel. You can subscribe to the channel and receive notifications whenever new content is uploaded.

4. Streaming Services: If you prefer to watch the Today show on-demand, you can consider subscribing to streaming services that offer NBC as part of their channel lineup. Services like Hulu Live, YouTube TV, and Sling TV provide access to live NBC broadcasts, allowing you to watch Hoda and Jenna’s segments in real-time.

FAQ:

Q: What time does the Today show air?

A: The Today show airs on weekdays from 7:00 AM to 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

Q: Can I watch previous episodes of the Today show?

A: Yes, you can watch previous episodes of the Today show on the NBC website or through streaming services that offer on-demand content.

Q: Are Hoda and Jenna’s segments available internationally?

A: Availability may vary depending on your location and the streaming services available in your country. However, NBC’s official website and YouTube channel are accessible from many regions.

In conclusion, there are multiple ways to watch Hoda and Jenna Today show episodes, including live TV, the NBC website, YouTube, and streaming services. Whether you prefer to watch the show as it airs or catch up on previous episodes, these options ensure you can stay up to date with Hoda and Jenna’s entertaining and informative segments.