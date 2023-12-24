How can I watch every Premier League game in the US?

How to Catch Every Premier League Game in the US: A Comprehensive Guide for Football Fans

Football enthusiasts in the United States often find themselves wondering how they can watch every Premier League game from the comfort of their homes. With the growing popularity of the English top-flight league across the pond, it’s no surprise that fans are eager to keep up with all the action. Fortunately, there are several options available to ensure you never miss a moment of the beautiful game.

1. Cable and Satellite TV Packages: Many cable and satellite providers offer sports packages that include channels broadcasting Premier League matches. NBC Sports Network (NBCSN) and its affiliates, such as CNBC and USA Network, hold the rights to broadcast most Premier League games in the US. Subscribing to a package that includes these channels will grant you access to a significant number of matches throughout the season.

2. Streaming Services: In recent years, streaming services have become increasingly popular among sports fans. NBC Sports Gold is a subscription-based service that offers live streaming of all Premier League games not televised on NBCSN or its affiliates. Additionally, services like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and fuboTV also provide access to NBCSN and other channels broadcasting Premier League matches.

3. Online Streaming Platforms: Some online platforms, such as Peacock and ESPN+, offer live streaming of select Premier League games. Peacock, NBC’s streaming service, offers a limited number of matches for free, while ESPN+ requires a subscription but provides access to a wider range of games.

FAQ:

Q: Are there any free options to watch Premier League games in the US?

A: Yes, some matches are available for free on Peacock, NBC’s streaming service. However, to access the majority of games, a subscription or cable/satellite package is required.

Q: Can I watch Premier League games on my mobile device?

A: Yes, most streaming services and online platforms mentioned above have mobile apps available for iOS and Android devices, allowing you to watch games on the go.

Q: Are there any other ways to watch Premier League games in the US?

A: Some local sports bars and pubs may broadcast Premier League matches. Additionally, certain games may be available for purchase on a pay-per-view basis.

With these options at your disposal, you can now enjoy every thrilling moment of Premier League action, cheering on your favorite teams and players from the comfort of your own home or on the go. So grab your jersey, settle into your favorite spot, and get ready to immerse yourself in the excitement of English football.