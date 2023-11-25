How can I watch Dancing with the Stars without buying Disney plus?

If you’re a fan of the hit reality TV show Dancing with the Stars but don’t want to purchase a Disney Plus subscription, there are still ways to catch all the action. While Disney Plus is the official streaming platform for the show, there are alternative options available that allow you to watch the show without breaking the bank. Here’s a guide to help you stay up-to-date with your favorite dance competition.

1. Network Websites: Many television networks have their own websites where they offer free streaming of their shows. ABC, the network that airs Dancing with the Stars, often uploads episodes to their website shortly after they air on TV. Simply visit the ABC website and look for the show’s page to find the latest episodes.

2. Hulu: Hulu is a popular streaming service that offers a wide range of TV shows and movies. While it does require a subscription, they often have a free trial period for new users. Take advantage of this trial period to watch Dancing with the Stars without paying a dime.

3. YouTube TV: YouTube TV is a subscription-based streaming service that offers live TV channels, including ABC. With a YouTube TV subscription, you can watch Dancing with the Stars as it airs, ensuring you don’t miss any of the exciting performances.

FAQ:

Q: What is Dancing with the Stars?

A: Dancing with the Stars is a popular reality TV show where celebrities are paired with professional dancers to compete in a ballroom dance competition.

Q: What is Disney Plus?

A: Disney Plus is a subscription-based streaming service that offers a wide range of content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic.

Q: Are there any other ways to watch Dancing with the Stars?

A: Yes, besides Disney Plus, you can watch Dancing with the Stars on network websites, Hulu, or YouTube TV.

Q: Can I watch Dancing with the Stars for free?

A: While some options may require a subscription, there are often free trial periods available that allow you to watch the show without paying.

In conclusion, if you’re looking to watch Dancing with the Stars without purchasing a Disney Plus subscription, there are several alternatives available. From network websites to streaming services like Hulu and YouTube TV, you can still enjoy the thrilling dance performances and celebrity competitions without breaking the bank.