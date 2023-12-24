How can I watch Champions League on TV in USA?

How to Catch All the Champions League Action on TV in the USA

The UEFA Champions League is one of the most prestigious and highly anticipated football tournaments in the world. With top clubs from across Europe battling it out for glory, fans in the United States are eager to catch all the action on their TV screens. But how can you ensure you don’t miss a single moment of this thrilling tournament? Here’s everything you need to know about watching the Champions League on TV in the USA.

Where can I watch the Champions League in the USA?

In the USA, the Champions League is primarily broadcast on two major networks: CBS Sports and Univision. CBS Sports holds the English-language rights to the tournament, while Univision provides Spanish-language coverage. Both networks offer comprehensive coverage of the Champions League, including live matches, highlights, and analysis.

How can I access CBS Sports and Univision?

To watch the Champions League on CBS Sports, you can tune in to their cable channel or stream the matches online through their official website or mobile app. CBS Sports also offers a subscription-based streaming service called CBS All Access, which provides additional features and content.

Univision, on the other hand, is available through various cable and satellite providers. Additionally, you can stream Univision’s coverage of the Champions League on their website or through their app, Univision NOW.

Are there any other options to watch the Champions League?

If you’re looking for more ways to watch the Champions League, you can consider subscribing to streaming platforms that offer live sports coverage, such as fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, or YouTube TV. These services often include CBS Sports and Univision in their channel lineup, allowing you to access their Champions League broadcasts.

FAQ:

1. What is the UEFA Champions League?

The UEFA Champions League is an annual football tournament organized the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA). It features the top clubs from European leagues competing for the title of the best club team in Europe.

2. When does the Champions League take place?

The Champions League typically starts in September and concludes with the final in May. Matches are played on Tuesdays and Wednesdays throughout the tournament.

3. Can I watch Champions League matches on demand?

Yes, both CBS Sports and Univision offer on-demand services where you can catch up on matches you may have missed.

4. Are there any free options to watch the Champions League?

While CBS Sports and Univision require a cable subscription or a streaming service subscription, some matches may be available for free on their respective websites or apps.

With these options at your disposal, you can now sit back, relax, and enjoy the thrilling Champions League matches from the comfort of your own home. Whether you prefer CBS Sports, Univision, or other streaming platforms, there’s no excuse to miss out on the excitement of this prestigious tournament.