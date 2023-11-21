How can I watch CBS on Roku for free?

Roku has become one of the most popular streaming devices, offering a wide range of channels and content for users to enjoy. CBS, one of the leading television networks in the United States, is also available on Roku. However, accessing CBS on Roku typically requires a subscription or a cable provider login. But fear not, there are ways to watch CBS on Roku for free!

Method 1: CBS All Access Free Trial

CBS All Access is the network’s streaming service that provides access to a vast library of CBS shows and live TV. While it usually requires a subscription, CBS offers a free trial period for new users. By signing up for the free trial, you can enjoy CBS content on your Roku device without spending a dime. Just remember to cancel before the trial period ends to avoid any charges.

Method 2: Locast

Locast is a non-profit streaming service that allows users to watch local broadcast channels, including CBS, for free. It is available in select cities across the United States. By installing the Locast app on your Roku device, you can stream CBS live without any subscription fees. However, keep in mind that Locast’s availability is limited to specific regions.

Method 3: NewsON

If you’re primarily interested in watching local CBS news, NewsON is an excellent option. NewsON is a free app that provides live and on-demand local news coverage from various stations, including CBS affiliates. By downloading the NewsON app on your Roku device, you can stay updated with the latest news in your area.

FAQ:

Q: What is Roku?

A: Roku is a popular streaming device that allows users to access a wide range of channels and content on their televisions.

Q: What is CBS All Access?

A: CBS All Access is a streaming service that provides access to CBS shows and live TV.

Q: What is Locast?

A: Locast is a non-profit streaming service that allows users to watch local broadcast channels for free.

Q: Can I watch CBS on Roku without a subscription?

A: Yes, you can watch CBS on Roku for free utilizing methods such as CBS All Access free trial, Locast, or NewsON.

In conclusion, while CBS on Roku typically requires a subscription or cable provider login, there are ways to access CBS content for free. By taking advantage of free trials, using services like Locast, or opting for apps like NewsON, you can enjoy CBS shows and live TV on your Roku device without spending a penny. Happy streaming!