How can I watch CBS on Roku for free without cable?

In today’s digital age, streaming platforms have become the go-to option for entertainment. Roku, a popular streaming device, offers a wide range of channels, including CBS, one of the leading television networks in the United States. But how can you watch CBS on Roku for free without a cable subscription? Let’s explore some options.

Option 1: CBS All Access

CBS All Access is a subscription-based streaming service that allows you to watch CBS shows and live TV. While it is not entirely free, they do offer a 7-day free trial for new users. This trial period can be a great way to catch up on your favorite CBS shows or watch live events without committing to a long-term subscription.

Option 2: Locast

Locast is a non-profit streaming service that provides access to local broadcast channels, including CBS, for free. It is available in select cities across the United States. By downloading the Locast app on your Roku device, you can stream CBS live without a cable subscription. However, it’s important to note that Locast relies on donations to operate, so occasional interruptions or requests for donations may occur.

Option 3: Free streaming channels

Roku offers several free streaming channels that may include CBS content. Channels like Pluto TV, Tubi, and The Roku Channel often have a selection of CBS shows and movies available for free. While these channels may not provide access to live CBS broadcasts, they can still offer a variety of on-demand content.

FAQ:

Q: What is Roku?

A: Roku is a streaming device that allows you to access various streaming platforms and channels on your television. It connects to your TV and uses an internet connection to stream content.

Q: What is CBS All Access?

A: CBS All Access is a subscription-based streaming service that provides access to CBS shows, live TV, and exclusive content.

Q: Can I watch CBS for free on Roku?

A: While CBS All Access requires a subscription, there are free options available on Roku, such as Locast and certain free streaming channels that may include CBS content.

In conclusion, watching CBS on Roku without cable is possible through various options. Whether you choose to subscribe to CBS All Access, use the Locast app, or explore free streaming channels, Roku provides flexibility and convenience for accessing CBS content.