How can I watch CBS on my smart TV for free?

In today’s digital age, streaming services have become increasingly popular, allowing viewers to access their favorite shows and movies at their convenience. CBS, one of the leading television networks in the United States, offers a wide range of popular programs. If you’re wondering how to watch CBS on your smart TV for free, we’ve got you covered.

1. CBS All Access: CBS All Access is a subscription-based streaming service that provides access to a vast library of CBS shows, including current and past seasons. However, it does come with a monthly fee. While it may not be entirely free, it offers a free trial period, allowing you to explore the service before committing.

2. Locast: Locast is a non-profit streaming service that offers local broadcast channels, including CBS, for free. It is available in select cities across the United States. By downloading the Locast app on your smart TV, you can enjoy CBS and other local channels without any cost.

3. CBS website and app: CBS provides a limited selection of episodes for free on their website and mobile app. By visiting CBS.com or downloading the CBS app on your smart TV, you can access a range of shows without needing a subscription. However, keep in mind that the latest episodes may require a CBS All Access subscription.

FAQ:

Q: Can I watch CBS for free on my smart TV?

A: Yes, you can watch CBS for free on your smart TV through services like Locast or accessing the limited selection of free episodes on the CBS website and app.

Q: Is CBS All Access the only way to watch CBS on a smart TV?

A: No, CBS All Access is a subscription-based service, but there are other options available, such as Locast and the CBS website/app, which offer free access to CBS content.

Q: Can I watch live CBS broadcasts on my smart TV?

A: Yes, services like Locast allow you to stream live CBS broadcasts on your smart TV for free, provided you are in one of the supported cities.

In conclusion, while CBS All Access offers a comprehensive streaming experience, there are free alternatives available to watch CBS on your smart TV. Whether it’s through Locast or the CBS website and app, you can enjoy your favorite CBS shows without breaking the bank. So grab your popcorn and get ready to stream!