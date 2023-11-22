How can I watch CBS on my Roku for free?

Roku has become one of the most popular streaming devices, offering a wide range of channels and content for users to enjoy. If you’re a fan of CBS and wondering how to watch it on your Roku device without any additional cost, you’re in luck! Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you get started.

Step 1: Set up your Roku device

If you haven’t already, begin setting up your Roku device. Connect it to your TV and follow the on-screen instructions to connect it to your home Wi-Fi network. Once your Roku device is up and running, you’re ready to move on to the next step.

Step 2: Add the CBS All Access channel

On your Roku home screen, navigate to the Roku Channel Store. Search for the CBS All Access channel and select it. Click on the “Add Channel” button to install it on your Roku device. Wait for the installation to complete, and you’re almost there!

Step 3: Activate CBS All Access

After installing the CBS All Access channel, launch it on your Roku device. You will be prompted to activate the channel visiting the CBS website and entering a unique activation code. Open a web browser on your computer or smartphone and go to the CBS activation page. Follow the instructions provided to enter the activation code displayed on your TV screen. Once activated, you can start streaming CBS content on your Roku device.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Is CBS All Access free on Roku?

A: CBS All Access is not entirely free, but it does offer a limited selection of content that can be accessed without a subscription. To enjoy the full range of CBS shows and features, a subscription is required.

Q: How much does CBS All Access cost?

A: CBS All Access offers two subscription plans: the Limited Commercials plan for $5.99 per month and the Commercial Free plan for $9.99 per month. Both plans provide access to a vast library of CBS content.

Q: Can I watch live CBS broadcasts on Roku?

A: Yes, with a CBS All Access subscription, you can stream live CBS broadcasts on your Roku device. This includes live sports events, news, and popular TV shows.

Q: Are there any other ways to watch CBS for free on Roku?

A: While CBS All Access is the official channel for CBS content on Roku, you may also find some CBS shows available on other free streaming channels like Pluto TV or the Roku Channel. However, the selection may be limited, and these channels may include ads.

In conclusion, watching CBS on your Roku device for free is possible installing the CBS All Access channel and activating it with a subscription. With a wide range of shows and live broadcasts available, you can enjoy your favorite CBS content right from the comfort of your living room.