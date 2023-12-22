How can I watch CBS All Access on my TV?

How to Stream CBS All Access on Your TV: A Comprehensive Guide

In today’s digital age, streaming services have become the go-to option for entertainment. CBS All Access, the popular streaming platform from CBS, offers a wide range of shows, movies, and live TV. If you’re wondering how to watch CBS All Access on your TV, we’ve got you covered. Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you get started.

Step 1: Check if your TV supports CBS All Access

Before diving into the streaming process, ensure that your TV is compatible with CBS All Access. Most modern smart TVs, streaming devices, and gaming consoles support the app. However, it’s always a good idea to double-check the compatibility list provided CBS.

Step 2: Download the CBS All Access app

Once you’ve confirmed compatibility, head to your TV’s app store and search for the CBS All Access app. Download and install it on your device. If you’re using a streaming device or gaming console, you may need to access their respective app stores to find and install the CBS All Access app.

Step 3: Sign up or log in to CBS All Access

After installing the app, launch it on your TV. If you’re a new user, you’ll need to sign up for a CBS All Access account. Follow the on-screen instructions to create an account and choose a subscription plan. If you’re an existing user, simply log in using your credentials.

Step 4: Activate your device

To ensure seamless streaming, you’ll need to activate your TV or streaming device. CBS All Access provides an activation code that you’ll need to enter on their website. Visit cbs.com/activate on your computer or mobile device, enter the code, and follow the prompts to complete the activation process.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I watch CBS All Access on any TV?

A: CBS All Access is compatible with most smart TVs, streaming devices, and gaming consoles. However, it’s always recommended to check the compatibility list provided CBS.

Q: Is CBS All Access free?

A: CBS All Access offers both free and paid subscription plans. While some content is available for free, a subscription is required to access the full range of shows, movies, and live TV.

Q: Can I stream CBS All Access on multiple devices simultaneously?

A: Yes, CBS All Access allows streaming on multiple devices simultaneously. The number of devices that can stream at the same time depends on the subscription plan you choose.

Q: Can I download shows and movies from CBS All Access to watch offline?

A: Yes, CBS All Access offers a download feature that allows you to watch content offline. However, not all shows and movies are available for download.

With these simple steps, you can now enjoy CBS All Access on your TV and indulge in a vast library of captivating content. Happy streaming!