How can I watch 60 minutes without cable?

How to Stream 60 Minutes Without Cable: A Guide for Cord-Cutters

In today’s digital age, more and more people are cutting the cord and ditching their cable subscriptions. However, this can sometimes lead to a dilemma when it comes to accessing popular TV shows. One such show is the long-running and highly acclaimed news program, 60 Minutes. But fear not, cord-cutters! There are several ways you can still enjoy this iconic show without a cable subscription.

Streaming Services:

One of the easiest ways to watch 60 Minutes without cable is subscribing to a streaming service that offers CBS. CBS All Access is a popular option, as it provides access to a vast library of CBS shows, including 60 Minutes. Other streaming services like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and fuboTV also offer CBS in their channel lineup, allowing you to stream the show live or on-demand.

Network Websites and Apps:

Another option is to visit the CBS website or download the CBS app on your preferred device. CBS often makes full episodes of 60 Minutes available for free streaming on their platform. However, keep in mind that some episodes may require a CBS All Access subscription to watch.

Antenna:

If you’re looking for a more traditional approach, you can always use an antenna to pick up CBS over-the-air. This method allows you to watch 60 Minutes and other CBS shows in real-time, just like you would with cable. All you need is a compatible antenna and a TV with a built-in tuner.

FAQ:

Q: What is cord-cutting?

A: Cord-cutting refers to the act of canceling a traditional cable or satellite TV subscription in favor of alternative methods of accessing television content, such as streaming services or over-the-air antennas.

Q: Can I watch 60 Minutes for free?

A: While some episodes of 60 Minutes may be available for free on the CBS website or app, access to the full library of episodes usually requires a subscription to CBS All Access or a streaming service that offers CBS.

Q: Can I watch 60 Minutes on my mobile device?

A: Yes, you can watch 60 Minutes on your mobile device using the CBS app or any streaming service that offers CBS. Just make sure you have a stable internet connection.

In conclusion, cutting the cord doesn’t mean you have to miss out on watching 60 Minutes. With the availability of streaming services, network websites and apps, and the good old-fashioned antenna, you can still stay informed and entertained with this iconic news program. So grab your popcorn and get ready to dive into the world of 60 Minutes, cable-free!