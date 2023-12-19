How can I stream CBS for free?

How to Watch CBS for Free: A Guide to Streaming Your Favorite Shows

In today’s digital age, streaming services have become the go-to option for entertainment. CBS, one of the leading television networks, offers a wide range of popular shows and live sports events. However, accessing CBS content often requires a subscription or cable provider login. But fear not, as we have compiled a guide on how you can stream CBS for free, allowing you to enjoy your favorite shows without breaking the bank.

1. CBS All Access Free Trial

CBS All Access, the network’s streaming platform, offers a free trial period for new subscribers. By signing up for this trial, you can enjoy CBS shows and exclusive content without any cost. Keep in mind that the trial period typically lasts for a week, so make sure to cancel before it ends to avoid any charges.

2. Locast

Locast is a non-profit streaming service that provides access to local broadcast channels, including CBS, for free. Available in select cities across the United States, Locast allows you to stream CBS live and enjoy your favorite shows without any subscription fees. Simply visit their website or download the app to start streaming.

3. CBS Website and Mobile App

CBS offers a selection of free episodes on their website and mobile app. While not all shows are available for free, you can still catch up on some of the latest episodes without needing a subscription. Keep in mind that these free episodes may have limited availability and may require you to watch ads during playback.

FAQ:

Q: What is CBS All Access?

A: CBS All Access is a subscription-based streaming service that offers a vast library of CBS shows, exclusive content, and live sports events.

Q: Can I watch CBS for free on cable?

A: While some cable providers may offer access to CBS as part of their package, it is not universally available for free. Check with your cable provider for more information.

Q: Are there any other streaming services that offer CBS?

A: Yes, several streaming services like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and fuboTV offer CBS as part of their channel lineup. However, these services require a subscription fee.

Streaming CBS for free is a great way to enjoy your favorite shows and stay up to date with the latest episodes. Whether you opt for a free trial, utilize Locast, or explore the limited free content on the CBS website and app, you can now catch your favorite CBS shows without spending a dime. Happy streaming!