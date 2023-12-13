Who’s Watching? How to Track Views on Your Panopto Video

In today’s digital age, video content has become an integral part of our lives. Whether it’s for educational purposes, corporate training, or simply sharing knowledge, platforms like Panopto have made it easier than ever to create and distribute videos. However, one question that often arises is, “How can I see who viewed my Panopto video?” Fortunately, Panopto provides a solution to track views and gain valuable insights into your audience.

Tracking Views on Panopto

Panopto offers a built-in analytics feature that allows you to monitor the viewership of your videos. By accessing the analytics dashboard, you can obtain detailed information about who has watched your video, when they watched it, and how much of the video they viewed. This data can be invaluable for understanding your audience’s engagement and tailoring your content accordingly.

FAQ

Q: How do I access the analytics dashboard on Panopto?

A: To access the analytics dashboard, log in to your Panopto account and navigate to the video you want to track. Click on the “Statistics” tab, and you will find a wealth of information about your video’s viewership.

Q: Can I see individual viewers’ names?

A: No, Panopto’s analytics feature does not provide specific viewer names. Instead, it offers aggregated data to protect viewer privacy while still giving you valuable insights into your audience.

Q: Can I track views in real-time?

A: Yes, Panopto’s analytics dashboard provides real-time data, allowing you to monitor views as they happen. This feature enables you to gauge the immediate impact of your video content.

Q: Can I export the analytics data?

A: Yes, Panopto allows you to export the analytics data in various formats, such as CSV or Excel. This feature enables you to further analyze the data or share it with colleagues or stakeholders.

Tracking views on your Panopto video is a powerful tool for content creators and educators alike. By utilizing Panopto’s analytics feature, you can gain valuable insights into your audience’s engagement and tailor your content to meet their needs. So, next time you’re wondering who’s watching your Panopto video, remember that the answers lie within the analytics dashboard.