How can I join JW?

How to Become a Jehovah’s Witness: A Step-by-Step Guide to Joining the Faith

Are you curious about joining the Jehovah’s Witnesses (JW) and want to know how to become a part of this religious community? This article will provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to join JW and answer some frequently asked questions about the process.

Step 1: Learn about Jehovah’s Witnesses

Before considering joining JW, it is essential to familiarize yourself with their beliefs and practices. Jehovah’s Witnesses are a Christian denomination known for their strong emphasis on Bible study, evangelism, and strict adherence to their doctrines. They believe in the imminent establishment of God’s Kingdom on Earth and actively engage in door-to-door preaching.

Step 2: Attend Meetings and Study Sessions

To gain a deeper understanding of JW teachings, attend their meetings and study sessions. These gatherings provide an opportunity to interact with current members, ask questions, and learn more about their faith. You can find local Kingdom Halls (places of worship for Jehovah’s Witnesses) through their official website or contacting a local congregation.

Step 3: Request a Bible Study

Jehovah’s Witnesses place great importance on studying the Bible. If you are interested in joining, you can request a Bible study with a JW member. This study will help you grasp their beliefs and teachings more comprehensively.

Step 4: Express Your Desire to Join

Once you have gained a solid understanding of JW beliefs and have developed a personal conviction to become a Jehovah’s Witness, express your desire to join to a local congregation elder. They will guide you through the process and provide further instructions.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: Do I have to give up my current beliefs to join JW?

A: Yes, becoming a Jehovah’s Witness typically involves fully embracing their teachings and doctrines while leaving behind previous religious beliefs.

Q: Is there an age requirement to join JW?

A: No, there is no specific age requirement to join JW. However, individuals are expected to have a mature understanding of their beliefs before making the commitment.

Q: Can I still have contact with non-JW family and friends?

A: Yes, Jehovah’s Witnesses encourage maintaining relationships with non-members. However, they emphasize spending more time with fellow believers to strengthen one’s faith.

Q: Are there any financial obligations to join JW?

A: No, there are no financial obligations to join JW. However, voluntary contributions are accepted to support the organization’s activities.

Joining the Jehovah’s Witnesses is a personal decision that requires careful consideration and dedication. By following these steps and engaging in thorough study and reflection, you can embark on a journey towards becoming a member of this faith community.