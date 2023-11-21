How can I get prime for free?

In today’s digital age, online shopping has become an integral part of our lives. With the convenience of doorstep deliveries and a wide range of products at our fingertips, it’s no wonder that platforms like Amazon Prime have gained immense popularity. However, the subscription fee for Prime can be a deterrent for some users. So, is there a way to enjoy the benefits of Prime without paying a dime? Let’s explore some options.

1. Free trial: Amazon offers a 30-day free trial for new users. This allows you to experience all the perks of Prime, including free two-day shipping, access to Prime Video, and more. Simply sign up and enjoy the benefits for a month. However, remember to cancel before the trial period ends to avoid being charged.

2. Student discount: If you’re a student, you’re in luck! Amazon offers a discounted Prime membership for students. With a valid .edu email address, you can enjoy all the benefits of Prime at a reduced price for up to four years.

3. Sharing Prime benefits: Amazon allows you to share your Prime benefits with one other adult in your household. This means you can split the cost with a family member or roommate, making it more affordable for both parties.

4. EBT/Medicaid discount: Individuals with an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card or Medicaid can qualify for a discounted Prime membership. This initiative aims to make Prime more accessible to low-income households.

FAQ:

Q: What is Amazon Prime?

A: Amazon Prime is a subscription service offered Amazon that provides various benefits, including free two-day shipping, access to streaming services like Prime Video, exclusive deals, and more.

Q: How much does Amazon Prime cost?

A: The cost of Amazon Prime varies depending on the country and subscription plan. In the United States, the annual membership fee is $119, while the monthly fee is $12.99.

Q: Can I cancel my Prime membership anytime?

A: Yes, you can cancel your Prime membership at any time. If you cancel during the free trial period, you won’t be charged. If you cancel after being charged, you’ll receive a prorated refund for the remaining months of your membership.

While getting Prime for free may not be a permanent solution, these options can help you enjoy the benefits without breaking the bank. Whether it’s through a free trial, student discount, or sharing benefits, there are ways to make Prime more affordable for everyone.