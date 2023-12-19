How can I get my TV cheaper than cable?

How to Save Money on TV: Cutting the Cord and Finding Cheaper Alternatives

In today’s digital age, cable TV subscriptions can be quite expensive, leaving many consumers searching for more affordable options. Fortunately, there are several alternatives available that can help you save money without sacrificing your favorite shows and movies. By cutting the cord and exploring other options, you can enjoy quality entertainment at a fraction of the cost.

What does “cutting the cord” mean?

Cutting the cord refers to canceling your traditional cable or satellite TV subscription and relying on alternative methods to access television content. This typically involves streaming services, over-the-air broadcasts, or a combination of both.

Streaming Services:

One popular alternative to cable TV is subscribing to streaming services. Platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ offer a wide range of TV shows, movies, and original content at a fraction of the cost of cable. These services can be accessed through smart TVs, streaming devices, or even your smartphone or tablet.

Over-the-Air Broadcasts:

Another cost-effective option is utilizing over-the-air broadcasts. By connecting an antenna to your TV, you can access local channels for free. This allows you to enjoy popular network shows, news, and sports without any monthly fees.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. Will I still have access to live sports?

Yes! Many streaming services offer live sports options, including ESPN+ and fuboTV. Additionally, some sports leagues have their own streaming services, such as NBA League Pass and NFL Game Pass.

2. Can I watch my favorite shows on streaming services?

Most streaming services offer a wide variety of popular TV shows, including both current and past seasons. However, it’s important to check if the specific shows you enjoy are available on the streaming platforms you are considering.

3. How much money can I save cutting the cord?

The amount of money you can save depends on your current cable package and the alternatives you choose. On average, cord-cutters can save anywhere from $50 to $100 per month.

By exploring streaming services, over-the-air broadcasts, and other cost-effective options, you can significantly reduce your TV expenses. Cutting the cord not only saves you money but also provides the flexibility to choose the content you want to watch, when you want to watch it. So why not take the leap and start enjoying quality entertainment at a fraction of the cost?