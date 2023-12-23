How can I get MLB Network on Hulu?

How to Access MLB Network on Hulu: A Step-by-Step Guide

If you’re a baseball enthusiast and a Hulu subscriber, you may be wondering how to get access to MLB Network on the popular streaming platform. Well, you’re in luck! Hulu now offers MLB Network as part of its live TV package, allowing you to catch all the action, analysis, and exclusive content from Major League Baseball. Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you get started.

Step 1: Sign up for Hulu + Live TV

To access MLB Network on Hulu, you’ll need to subscribe to Hulu’s live TV package. This package includes access to over 75 live channels, including sports networks like ESPN, Fox Sports, and, of course, MLB Network. Head over to the Hulu website and sign up for the live TV package.

Step 2: Check your location

Before you get too excited, make sure you’re in an area where Hulu offers live TV. Hulu’s live TV service is currently available in the United States and its territories. If you’re outside of these regions, you may need to explore alternative options to access MLB Network.

Step 3: Add MLB Network to your channel lineup

Once you’ve subscribed to Hulu + Live TV, you can customize your channel lineup to include MLB Network. Simply navigate to the “Manage Add-ons” section in your Hulu account settings and select MLB Network from the available options. This will add the channel to your lineup, allowing you to watch it whenever you want.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: How much does Hulu + Live TV cost?

A: Hulu’s live TV package is available for $64.99 per month. This includes access to MLB Network and a wide range of other channels.

Q: Can I watch MLB Network on Hulu without a cable subscription?

A: Yes, Hulu + Live TV is a standalone streaming service that does not require a cable subscription. You can watch MLB Network and other live channels directly through Hulu.

Q: Can I record MLB Network shows on Hulu?

A: Absolutely! Hulu + Live TV comes with a cloud DVR feature that allows you to record your favorite shows, including those on MLB Network. You can store up to 50 hours of recordings and even upgrade to 200 hours with an additional fee.

Q: Can I watch MLB Network on multiple devices?

A: Yes, Hulu + Live TV supports multiple devices. You can stream MLB Network on your smart TV, computer, smartphone, tablet, or any other compatible streaming device.

Now that you know how to access MLB Network on Hulu, you can sit back, relax, and enjoy all the thrilling baseball action right from the comfort of your own home. Happy streaming!