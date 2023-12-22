How can I get FOX News and CNN without cable?

How to Access FOX News and CNN Without Cable: A Comprehensive Guide

In today’s digital age, many people are seeking alternative ways to access their favorite news channels without the need for a traditional cable subscription. Two of the most popular news networks, FOX News and CNN, are highly sought after for their comprehensive coverage and diverse perspectives. If you’re wondering how to access these channels without cable, we’ve got you covered. Read on to discover various methods and frequently asked questions (FAQs) about accessing FOX News and CNN.

Methods to Access FOX News and CNN Without Cable:

1. Live Streaming Services: Several live streaming platforms offer access to FOX News and CNN. Services like Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV Now provide live streams of these channels, allowing you to watch them on your smart TV, computer, or mobile device. These services often require a subscription fee, but they offer a more flexible and cost-effective alternative to cable.

2. Network Websites and Apps: FOX News and CNN have their own websites and mobile apps that provide free access to a limited number of news articles and videos. However, to access live streams and full content, you may need to sign in with a cable or streaming service provider account.

3. Over-the-Air Antenna: If you live in an area with good reception, you can use an over-the-air antenna to access local broadcast channels, including FOX and CNN. This method allows you to watch these channels for free, without any subscription fees. However, it may not be available in all regions or provide access to cable-exclusive content.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

Q: Can I access FOX News and CNN for free without cable?

A: While some limited content is available for free on their websites and apps, accessing live streams and full content usually requires a subscription to a live streaming service or a cable provider.

Q: How much do live streaming services cost?

A: The cost varies depending on the service provider and the package you choose. Prices typically range from $20 to $65 per month.

Q: Can I watch FOX News and CNN on my smart TV?

A: Yes, most live streaming services are compatible with smart TVs. Additionally, FOX News and CNN have their own apps available on various smart TV platforms.

Q: Are there any other news channels available without cable?

A: Yes, there are several other news channels accessible through live streaming services, such as MSNBC, BBC World News, and Al Jazeera.

In conclusion, accessing FOX News and CNN without cable is now easier than ever. By utilizing live streaming services, network websites and apps, or over-the-air antennas, you can stay informed and up-to-date with the latest news from these renowned networks. Explore the various options available and choose the one that best suits your needs and preferences.