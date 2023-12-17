How can I get ESPN+ for free?

How to Access ESPN+ for Free: A Game-Changing Guide for Sports Enthusiasts

Are you a die-hard sports fan looking to catch all the action without breaking the bank? Look no further than ESPN+, the streaming service that offers a wide range of live sports events, original shows, and exclusive content. While ESPN+ does require a subscription fee, there are a few legitimate ways to access it for free. In this article, we will explore some methods to help you enjoy ESPN+ without spending a dime.

Method 1: Free Trials

One of the easiest ways to experience ESPN+ for free is taking advantage of their free trial offers. ESPN+ occasionally provides free trials to new subscribers, allowing them to enjoy the service for a limited period without any charges. Keep an eye out for these promotions and make sure to sign up when they become available.

Method 2: Bundled Packages

If you are already subscribed to certain streaming services or cable providers, you may be eligible for bundled packages that include ESPN+. For instance, Disney+ offers a bundle that includes ESPN+ and Hulu at a discounted price. Check with your current service provider to see if they offer any similar deals.

Method 3: Referral Programs

ESPN+ occasionally runs referral programs that reward existing subscribers for referring new customers. By referring friends or family members to sign up for ESPN+, you can earn credits or even free access to the service. Keep an eye on their website or social media channels for any ongoing referral programs.

FAQ:

Q: What is ESPN+?

A: ESPN+ is a subscription-based streaming service that offers live sports events, original shows, documentaries, and exclusive content.

Q: How much does ESPN+ cost?

A: ESPN+ currently costs $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year.

Q: Can I cancel my subscription after the free trial?

A: Yes, you can cancel your subscription at any time during the free trial period to avoid being charged.

Q: Are there any limitations to accessing ESPN+ for free?

A: Free trials and bundled packages are typically available to new subscribers only. Referral programs may have specific terms and conditions.

By utilizing these methods, you can enjoy the thrilling world of sports on ESPN+ without spending a penny. Remember to keep an eye out for promotions, bundled packages, and referral programs to make the most of your sports streaming experience. Happy watching!