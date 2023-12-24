How can I get CNN and MSNBC without cable?

How to Access CNN and MSNBC Without Cable: A Guide to Stay Informed

In today’s digital age, staying informed about current events and breaking news is easier than ever. Gone are the days when cable subscriptions were the only way to access news channels like CNN and MSNBC. With the rise of streaming services and online platforms, you can now enjoy these news networks without the need for a traditional cable package. Here’s a comprehensive guide on how to access CNN and MSNBC without cable.

Streaming Services:

One of the most popular ways to access CNN and MSNBC without cable is through streaming services. Platforms like Hulu Live, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV Now offer live streaming of various channels, including CNN and MSNBC. These services require a subscription fee, but they provide a cost-effective alternative to cable.

Network Websites and Apps:

Both CNN and MSNBC have their own websites and mobile apps that allow users to access their content for free. By visiting their websites or downloading their apps, you can watch live streams, catch up on recent news segments, and read articles. However, some content may be restricted to cable subscribers or require a login.

Over-the-Air Antenna:

If you prefer a more traditional approach, you can use an over-the-air antenna to access local broadcast channels, including CNN and MSNBC. This method allows you to watch these channels for free, provided you have a compatible antenna and a television with a built-in tuner.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: Can I access CNN and MSNBC for free?

A: Yes, both CNN and MSNBC offer free access to some of their content through their websites and apps. However, live streams and certain shows may require a cable subscription or a subscription to a streaming service.

Q: Are there any other streaming services that offer CNN and MSNBC?

A: Yes, apart from the ones mentioned earlier, there are other streaming services like FuboTV and Philo that also offer CNN and MSNBC in their channel lineups.

Q: Can I watch CNN and MSNBC on my smart TV?

A: Yes, most smart TVs have built-in apps that allow you to download the CNN and MSNBC apps directly onto your television. Alternatively, you can use streaming devices like Roku, Apple TV, or Amazon Fire TV to access these channels.

In conclusion, you no longer need a cable subscription to stay informed with CNN and MSNBC. By utilizing streaming services, network websites and apps, or even an over-the-air antenna, you can access these news networks and stay up to date with the latest news and analysis. So, cut the cord and explore the various options available to you to ensure you never miss a beat in the world of news.