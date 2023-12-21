How can I get CBS on TV?

How to Access CBS on Your Television: A Comprehensive Guide

Are you a fan of popular CBS shows like “NCIS,” “The Big Bang Theory,” or “Survivor”? Do you want to catch up on the latest news and sports events covered CBS? If so, you may be wondering how to get CBS on your TV. In this article, we will provide you with a step-by-step guide to accessing CBS on your television, ensuring you never miss your favorite shows or live broadcasts.

Step 1: Check Your Local Cable or Satellite Provider

The first step in accessing CBS on your TV is to check if your local cable or satellite provider offers CBS as part of their channel lineup. Most providers include CBS in their basic packages, but it’s always a good idea to double-check. If CBS is not included, you may need to upgrade your package or consider alternative options.

Step 2: Use an Antenna

If you prefer not to subscribe to cable or satellite services, you can still access CBS for free using an antenna. CBS broadcasts over-the-air signals, which can be captured an antenna and displayed on your television. Make sure to purchase a digital antenna compatible with your TV and scan for available channels to receive CBS.

Step 3: Streaming Services

Another option to access CBS on your TV is through streaming services. CBS offers its own streaming platform called CBS All Access, which allows you to watch live CBS broadcasts and a vast library of on-demand content. Additionally, popular streaming services like Hulu, YouTube TV, and fuboTV also offer CBS as part of their channel lineup.

FAQ:

Q: What is CBS?

CBS (Columbia Broadcasting System) is an American television network known for its wide range of programming, including news, sports, dramas, comedies, and reality shows.

Q: Can I watch CBS for free?

Yes, CBS broadcasts over-the-air signals, which can be accessed for free using an antenna. Additionally, some streaming services offer limited access to CBS without a subscription.

Q: How much does CBS All Access cost?

CBS All Access offers two subscription plans: a limited commercials plan for $5.99 per month and a commercial-free plan for $9.99 per month.

Q: Can I watch CBS on my mobile device?

Yes, CBS offers mobile apps for iOS and Android devices, allowing you to watch CBS content on the go.

In conclusion, accessing CBS on your TV is easier than ever before. Whether you choose to subscribe to a cable/satellite provider, use an antenna, or opt for a streaming service, you can enjoy all the exciting content CBS has to offer. Happy watching!