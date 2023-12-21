How can I get CBS on my TV without cable?

How to Access CBS on Your TV Without Cable: A Cord-Cutter’s Guide

In today’s digital age, many people are opting to cut the cord and say goodbye to traditional cable TV subscriptions. With the rise of streaming services, it has become easier than ever to access your favorite shows and channels without the need for a cable provider. If you’re wondering how to get CBS on your TV without cable, we’ve got you covered.

Streaming Services:

One of the most popular ways to access CBS without cable is through streaming services. CBS All Access is the network’s own streaming platform, offering a wide range of CBS shows, live sports, and news. Additionally, other streaming services like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and fuboTV also provide access to CBS in their channel lineups.

Over-the-Air Antenna:

If you prefer a more traditional approach, you can use an over-the-air (OTA) antenna to receive CBS and other local channels for free. OTA antennas capture broadcast signals and allow you to watch channels like CBS in high definition without any monthly fees. Simply connect the antenna to your TV, perform a channel scan, and enjoy CBS programming without cable.

FAQ:

Q: What is CBS?

CBS (Columbia Broadcasting System) is a major television network in the United States. It offers a wide range of popular shows, news programs, and live sports events.

Q: What is cord-cutting?

Cord-cutting refers to the act of canceling traditional cable or satellite TV subscriptions in favor of alternative methods of accessing television content, such as streaming services or over-the-air antennas.

Q: Are there any costs associated with accessing CBS without cable?

While some streaming services may require a subscription fee, CBS All Access offers a free trial period and a limited selection of content for free. Over-the-air antennas provide access to CBS and other local channels completely free of charge.

Q: Can I watch CBS live without cable?

Yes, many streaming services offer live TV options that include CBS in their channel lineup. CBS All Access also provides live streaming of their network.

Whether you choose to subscribe to a streaming service or utilize an OTA antenna, accessing CBS without cable has never been easier. Say goodbye to expensive cable bills and hello to the freedom of watching your favorite CBS shows on your terms.