How can I get CBS on my fire TV?

How to Stream CBS on Your Fire TV: A Step-by-Step Guide

Are you a Fire TV user who wants to catch up on your favorite CBS shows and live sports events? Look no further! In this article, we will guide you through the process of getting CBS on your Fire TV device, so you can enjoy all the exciting content CBS has to offer.

Step 1: Check Your Fire TV Compatibility

Before diving into the installation process, ensure that your Fire TV device is compatible with CBS. Most Fire TV devices, including Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Stick 4K, and Fire TV Cube, support CBS streaming. However, it’s always a good idea to double-check the compatibility to avoid any disappointments.

Step 2: Download the CBS App

To access CBS on your Fire TV, you need to download the CBS app from the Amazon Appstore. Follow these simple steps:

1. Turn on your Fire TV device and navigate to the home screen.

2. Using the remote, select the “Search” option.

3. Type “CBS” in the search bar and select the CBS app from the search results.

4. Click on the “Download” button to initiate the installation process.

Step 3: Sign In and Start Streaming

Once the CBS app is successfully installed on your Fire TV device, it’s time to sign in and start streaming your favorite CBS shows. Here’s what you need to do:

1. Launch the CBS app from your Fire TV home screen.

2. Select the “Sign In” option.

3. You will be presented with a unique activation code.

4. On your computer or mobile device, visit the CBS activation website (www.cbs.com/activate) and enter the activation code.

5. Follow the on-screen instructions to sign in with your CBS account credentials or create a new account if you don’t have one.

6. After signing in, you can start streaming CBS content on your Fire TV device.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Is the CBS app free to download?

A: Yes, the CBS app is free to download from the Amazon Appstore. However, to access all the content, you may need a CBS All Access subscription.

Q: Can I watch live CBS broadcasts on my Fire TV?

A: Yes, with the CBS app on your Fire TV, you can stream live CBS broadcasts, including news, sports, and special events.

Q: Do I need a cable subscription to watch CBS on Fire TV?

A: No, you do not need a cable subscription to watch CBS on Fire TV. The CBS app provides access to a wide range of CBS content without requiring a cable provider.

Q: Can I watch CBS shows on-demand?

A: Absolutely! The CBS app allows you to stream full episodes of your favorite CBS shows on-demand, so you can catch up on missed episodes or binge-watch entire seasons.

Now that you know how to get CBS on your Fire TV, you can sit back, relax, and enjoy all the exciting CBS content right from your couch. Happy streaming!