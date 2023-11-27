Is China’s Hide-and-Seek App the New Pokémon Go?

In a twist that blends technology with physical activity and social interaction, a new app in China is revolutionizing the classic game of hide and seek. Unlike the traditional version, this digital-age game is played large groups in public spaces such as city parks, combining the excitement of Pokémon Go with opportunities to make friends.

The game, named ‘hide-and-seek,’ disperses users across various locations and lets them play games like hide-and-seek sharing their locations in real-time. Players are divided into “mice” who hide and “cats” who seek. The mice get a five-minute head start before the chase begins, marked location sharing and neon wristbands for identification.

The app relies on the Amap app, a dominant player in China’s domestic market, instead of Google Maps for real-time location sharing. Collaborating with Chinese game studios and Alibaba’s e-commerce platforms, Amap integrated live location tracking into its app, attracting thousands of players to weekly events.

The rising popularity of hide-and-seek has even led to commercialization, with some organizers charging fees and adding social activities. Event organizer Liu Sen notes that the game is popular among college students and young professionals, offering an affordable escape from stress and fostering new friendships.

Despite the game’s success, it raises security and privacy concerns. Participants must rely on the app’s ability to safeguard their sensitive location data, highlighting the need for robust data security measures. There is also a risk of the app being misused for stalking or harassment, emphasizing the importance of user access controls and consent mechanisms.

Additionally, playing the game in public spaces raises safety concerns. While real-time location sharing could aid in emergencies, it might also lead players into unforeseen dangers or disrupt non-participants. There is a need for responsible usage of the platform to prevent the app from being exploited for malicious purposes.

As hide-and-seek combines innovative technology with physical play, it presents a unique challenge in balancing user safety, privacy, and enjoyment. The game’s success demonstrates the growing trend of blending digital experiences with real-world interactions, creating new opportunities for social engagement and entertainment.

