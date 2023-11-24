How Employers Can Safely Navigate the Festive Season

As the holiday season approaches, employers must carefully consider the legal implications of hosting a staff party. Work-related events such as Christmas parties fall under the same legislation that applies to the workplace, making employers potentially liable for their employees’ actions. This includes instances of harassment, bullying, and even personal injury, with individuals also being personally responsible for their inappropriate behavior.

The Equality Act 2010 defines harassment as unwanted conduct related to a “protected characteristic” that violates an individual’s dignity or creates a hostile environment for them. Such characteristics include age, sexual orientation, and race. It is crucial to acknowledge how offensive behavior at an office party can easily constitute harassment, especially considering the increasing awareness surrounding sexual harassment.

To ensure social events run smoothly, employers should take certain measures:

1. Remind everyone that workplace policies and procedures still apply during office parties. Bullying, harassment, and disciplinary procedures should be enforced if necessary.

2. Consider implementing a specific policy for work-related social events, clearly outlining acceptable standards of behavior.

3. Prior to the event, remind senior managers of their responsibility to set an example and adhere to expected standards of behavior.

4. Conduct a health and safety risk assessment of the venue, taking into account the location and attendees.

5. Emphasize a duty of care towards employees, discouraging excessive alcohol consumption.

6. If alcohol is provided, set limits on consumption, either time or specific types of drinks.

7. Ensure non-alcoholic beverages are readily available for those who drive or choose not to drink for personal or religious reasons.

8. Clearly communicate that employees under the age of 18 are prohibited from consuming alcohol, and strict consequences will follow for individuals providing alcohol to underage colleagues.

9. Explicitly prohibit the use, possession, or influence of illegal drugs.

10. Consider alternative options such as a lunchtime event to minimize excessive alcohol consumption and inappropriate behavior.

11. While foregoing a staff party altogether is an option, employers should evaluate the potential impact on staff morale and engagement.

By taking proactive steps to address potential issues and create a safe and inclusive environment, employers can ensure that their festive celebrations are enjoyable for all while avoiding legal complications.

