Bear Cameras Save Lost Hiker in Katmai National Park

A hiker who got lost in Katmai National Park in Alaska was rescued thanks to the cameras installed for live-streaming bears in the park.

The incident was shared on Instagram Goodnews Movement, along with a video documenting the hiker’s experience. The hiker was lost due to adverse weather conditions, but luckily, there were 6-8 people viewing the livestream who notified the National Park Service.

The hiker was able to spot one of the cameras on Dumpling Mountain and signaled for help. After being notified the livestream viewers, a rescue crew was sent to escort the hiker back to civilization. Despite being a little cold, the hiker was otherwise unharmed.

The video of the rescue has received over 1.2 million views since being posted on Instagram. Many users expressed their appreciation for social media and the role it played in the rescue. They commended the hiker for staying calm and resourceful in a challenging situation.

This heartwarming story showcases how technology and social media can be used for good. The live-streaming cameras, originally set up to observe bears, ended up saving a lost hiker’s life. It serves as a reminder of the power of community and the importance of leveraging resources to help others in times of need.

