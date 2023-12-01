The Power of Messaging: Enhancing Customer Engagement and Brand Value

At the recent Digiplus Fest 2023, Anubhav Soni from Meta highlighted the immense value that WhatsApp brings to brands in terms of improving relationships and interactions with consumers. He emphasized the impact of business messaging, explaining how it resonates with consumers and benefits businesses. Soni acknowledged the historical evolution of business-consumer engagement, from face-to-face interactions to the rise of phones, emails, websites, and apps. While these technological advancements enabled scalability, they lacked the personal touch of in-person conversations.

Soni contemplated the potential solution that the metaverse might offer in the next 5-10 years, immersing people in lifelike experiences. However, he focused on a readily available solution that addresses the immediate need for personal connection – messaging. Messaging platforms, like those offered Meta, currently see over a billion people engaging with businesses every week. India plays a significant role in driving this exponential growth, contributing to the expansion of customer support and cost efficiency on these platforms.

By leveraging messaging as a channel, businesses can enhance customer lifetime value. Soni emphasized the importance of holistic thinking, envisioning the end consumer, and considering their entire journey. From exploring a brand’s product catalog to engaging with the brand for personalized recommendations and ultimately making a purchase, messaging facilitates the entire consideration life cycle. It also enables businesses to re-engage with consumers who show interest engaging in conversations, ultimately leading to conversions.

Acknowledging the power of messaging, Soni discussed new features introduced WhatsApp that further enhance customer engagement. Flows, for instance, opens up possibilities for booking tickets, gathering leads, and streamlining form submissions. Moreover, WhatsApp payments, now fully available in India, allows users to make purchases seamlessly during their interactions with businesses.

To illustrate the impact of WhatsApp audio messaging, Soni highlighted a successful Christmas campaign Coca-Cola Brazil. This campaign encouraged users to create voice notes that resembled the shape of a Coca-Cola bottle, resulting in over 12 million seconds of audio recorded and a significant increase in user engagement.

In other news, Subway India recently terminated its exclusive deal with PepsiCo India and switched to Coca-Cola as its preferred beverage partner. This collaboration means that all 570+ Subway stores in India will now offer Coca-Cola’s soft drinks, juices, coffee, tea, and water. Coca-Cola has already begun updating its online ordering app and aggregator platforms like Swiggy and Zomato to reflect this new partnership.

FAQ:

Q: What are some of the benefits of using messaging platforms for businesses?

A: Messaging platforms allow businesses to engage with consumers, drive cost efficiency, increase customer lifetime value, and facilitate seamless transactions.

Q: What are some of the new features introduced WhatsApp to enhance customer engagement?

A: WhatsApp Flows enables users to book tickets, gather leads, and complete forms more efficiently. Additionally, WhatsApp payments allows customers to make purchases seamlessly during their interactions with businesses.

Q: What is the significance of the Coca-Cola Brazil Christmas campaign?

A: The campaign highlighted the widespread use of WhatsApp audio messaging, with over 12 million seconds of audio recorded and a significant increase in user engagement.

Q: Which beverage brand has Subway India partnered with recently?

A: Subway India has switched to Coca-Cola as its new beverage partner, ending its five-year exclusive deal with PepsiCo India.