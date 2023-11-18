Unleashing Creativity: How the Milwaukee Public Library’s Social Media Strategy is Revitalizing Interest in Libraries

The Milwaukee Public Library (MPL) has taken social media storm with its uniquely captivating and entertaining content. What began as a desperate attempt to attract more visitors and combat potential budget cuts has transformed into a delightful showcase of creativity and excitement.

In the past, MPL’s social media presence was rather bland, focusing on mundane updates regarding library programs and events. However, staff members noticed a decline in patronage after pandemic restrictions were lifted. Determined to reengage the community, MPL decided to shake things up on social media.

They started with Instagram Reels and TikTok, using these platforms to create fun and informative videos. One video, featuring a librarian peering behind a cardboard cutout of LeVar Burton from “Reading Rainbow,” quickly became a hit among book lovers. They also produced more elaborate videos, such as scenes inspired Stephen King’s novels and even a telenovela-style video centered around a book that fell into a toilet (yes, really).

The masterminds behind these engaging videos are Fawn Siemsen-Fuchs, the MPL volunteer coordinator, and Evan Szymkowski, an accounting staffer with a theater and dance background. Additionally, other library staff members, including their children, make appearances, adding to the charm of the videos.

Beyond just entertainment, MPL’s social media content serves a purpose. These videos effectively inform viewers about the myriad offerings of the library, including lending hiking equipment, access to free streaming music and audiobooks, and the availability of a music recording studio. The videos act as a conduit for valuable information while simultaneously capturing the audience’s attention through their delightful presentation.

Although it’s challenging to measure the direct impact of social media views on real-world success, Melissa Howard, MPL’s community relations and engagement director, believes that these videos have led to an increase in online resource usage. People who discover the library’s services through social media are exploring MPL’s e-books, language learning tools, and streaming videos.

Moreover, the videos have helped transform the perception of public libraries. Instead of being viewed as dull and outdated, libraries are gaining a newfound image of geek chic. MPL staff members have even become recognizable figures in their community due to their appearances in the online videos.

To inspire others, Fawn Siemsen-Fuchs and Evan Szymkowski recommended three book-related social media accounts worth exploring: The Cincinnati & Hamilton County Public Library, Mychal Threets at the Solano County Library, and the City of Marion Libraries in South Australia.

Thanks to the Milwaukee Public Library’s innovative and refreshing social media strategy, libraries are experiencing a revitalization of interest and engagement. The videos serve as a shining example of how harnessing creativity and embracing social media can breathe new life into traditional institutions.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

1. How did the Milwaukee Public Library’s social media strategy evolve?

– The library’s social media approach transformed from being straightforward and bland to fun and informative. They started using Instagram Reels and TikTok to create engaging videos.

2. What kind of content can you find in the library’s videos?

– The videos feature various entertaining scenes, including librarians peeking behind cardboard cutouts, book-related parodies, and even a telenovela-style video about a book falling into a toilet.

3. How do the videos benefit the library and its patrons?

– The videos not only entertain but also inform viewers about the library’s offerings, such as lending hiking equipment, free streaming music and audiobooks, and access to a music recording studio.

4. Have these videos had any real-world impact?

– While it’s difficult to measure the direct impact, the library has seen an increase in online resource usage, such as e-books and streaming videos, after the videos gained traction.

5. How have these videos transformed the perception of libraries?

– The videos have helped shift the image of public libraries from being seen as outdated and quiet to being perceived as exciting and contemporary, attracting a new audience of book lovers and geeks alike.