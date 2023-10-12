The Power of Authenticity: Breast Cancer Now Launches Groundbreaking Drama Series

Breast Cancer Now, the leading breast cancer research and support charity in the UK, has made history launching the country’s first drama series to play out on a messaging app’s group chat. This innovative approach aims to shed light on the real-life experiences of individuals facing a breast cancer diagnosis, as they navigate the challenges and triumphs of their journey together.

The drama series, which took place over the course of six weeks, was delivered via voice notes, video messages, photos, and text messages. It followed the lives of four friends who found themselves facing an unexpected breast cancer diagnosis, allowing the audience to witness the chaos, heartbreak, and the lighter moments of their day-to-day lives.

Research conducted Breast Cancer Now revealed that two-thirds of people diagnosed with breast cancer desired more honest and open conversations about their experience. With this in mind, the format of the drama series was designed to provide an authentic and relatable portrayal of the characters’ lives. By presenting the story within a group chat, viewers were able to immerse themselves in the characters’ journey and gain a deeper understanding of their emotions and challenges.

The groundbreaking campaign was developed creative agency BMB, in collaboration with Breast Cancer Now and various partners. BMB’s chief creative officer, Matt Lever, played a pivotal role in bringing this new kind of campaign to life. Lever emphasizes the importance of working closely with the client and partners to ensure that the campaign fully captured the authentic essence of the breast cancer experience.

Breast Cancer Now’s drama series has not only captured the attention of audiences, but also highlighted the power of storytelling in raising awareness and encouraging honest conversations about breast cancer. By breaking down barriers and providing a platform for open dialogue, this innovative campaign has the potential to transform the way breast cancer is perceived and discussed within society.

