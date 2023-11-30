Blue Yonder Wins Award for Innovative ABM Strategy

Blue Yonder, a global leader in digital supply chain transformation and omni-channel commerce fulfillment, was recently recognized for its groundbreaking Account-Based Marketing (ABM) program at the 6Sense Breakthrough 2023. The program, named “Always on ABM,” won the coveted ABM Program of the Year award.

I had the opportunity to speak with PT Umphress, Director of Digital Marketing and Operations, and Sam Nohava, who leads global Field Marketing and ABM focused on manufacturing and logistics industries. They shared insights into Blue Yonder’s approach to ABM and their successful ABM program on LinkedIn.

Blue Yonder started its ABM journey back in 2018 when Nohava took the initiative to build the program from scratch. The goal was to prove the value of ABM and gain recognition from company leadership. Initially, the focus was on creating internal success stories through one-to-one and one-to-few programs, which they termed “scrappy ABM.” However, in July 2020, Blue Yonder invested in 6sense and shifted its approach to targeted advertising, aiming to reach a broader audience and adapt to the challenges posed the pandemic.

Umphress joined the company a year and a half ago and played a key role in integrating technology into Blue Yonder’s marketing operations. The alignment between the Field Marketing and Digital Operations teams was crucial in maximizing the use of 6sense. The company’s transition from a regional to a go-to-market (GTM) industry focus further accelerated the effectiveness of their ABM strategy.

The pilot program, “always on LinkedIn,” was a significant milestone in Blue Yonder’s ABM journey. By investing 20% of their budget, they were able to target prospects at various stages of the buyer’s journey and establish a programmatic and globally scalable ABM approach. Collaboration with LinkedIn and 6sense played a vital role in the program’s success.

The results of the pilot program were impressive. Blue Yonder discovered that their global field marketing efforts, regardless of industry or buyer’s journey stage, benefited from the ABM program. It provided comprehensive coverage and complemented other marketing initiatives effectively.

The success of Blue Yonder’s ABM strategy can be attributed to the strong partnership between the Field Marketing and Digital Operations teams, as well as their commitment to leveraging technology like 6sense and LinkedIn. By combining data-driven insights with personalized campaigns, Blue Yonder has set a new standard for ABM excellence.

