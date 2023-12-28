Black Celebrities Celebrate a Merry Christmas with Style and Love

Summary: Black celebrities embraced the holiday spirit this year with extravagant parties, festive fashion, and heartwarming family moments. From Gabrielle Union’s glamorous appearance at Kim Kardashian’s Christmas Eve party to Oprah Winfrey’s introduction of a new holiday color, purple, it was a season filled with joy and celebration.

While attending Kim Kardashian’s star-studded Christmas Eve party, actress Gabrielle Union looked elegant in a black satin gown and sparkling jewelry. In an Instagram post, she declared herself to be “more lit than the tree” as she danced and sang, enjoying the festive atmosphere.

After the glamorous bash, Union and her husband, Dwyane Wade, celebrated Christmas at home with their daughters Kaavia and Zaya. They wore coordinated pajamas and shared heartwarming photos on Instagram, expressing their gratitude for the gift of family.

Black celebrities embraced festive characters, with Janelle Monáe and June Ambrose embodying the Grinch, and Ciara Wilson’s children receiving a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. Nick Cannon donned the iconic red suit as “Saint Nick” and posed for photos with his children. Usher posed with his family in coordinated pajamas, and Mariah Carey dazzled in glamorous red looks while sledding with her children.

Love was also in the air, with Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens sharing an intimate Christmas morning gift exchange in matching pajamas. Angela Simmons received a surprise gift of three rare Birkin bags worth $400,000 from her boyfriend, Yo Gotti. Tamar Braxton announced her engagement to JR Robinson, and Ludacris celebrated his ninth wedding anniversary with his wife, Eudoxie Mbouguiengue.

Meanwhile, Oprah Winfrey brought a touch of purple to the holiday season. She posed with loved ones dressed in purple and celebrated the success of “The Color Purple” musical, which opened on Christmas Day and became the second biggest Christmas Day opening of all time.

Black celebrities truly made the most of the holiday season, spreading joy and love through their extravagant celebrations and heartwarming family moments. Their festive spirit was infectious, reminding us all to embrace the joy of the season and cherish our loved ones.