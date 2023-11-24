How big is Israel vs Hawaii?

In a world filled with diverse landscapes and cultures, it’s natural to compare different regions and countries. One such comparison that often arises is the size of Israel and Hawaii. Both places have their unique charm and significance, but when it comes to land area, they are quite different. Let’s delve into the details and explore the contrasting sizes of these two remarkable locations.

Israel: Israel is a small country located in the Middle East, bordered Lebanon to the north, Syria to the northeast, Jordan to the east, and Egypt to the southwest. It has a population of approximately 9 million people and is known for its rich history, religious significance, and vibrant culture. The land area of Israel is around 20,770 square kilometers (8,019 square miles).

Hawaii: Hawaii, on the other hand, is an archipelago situated in the central Pacific Ocean. It is the 50th state of the United States and consists of eight main islands, including Oahu, Maui, and the Big Island. Hawaii is renowned for its stunning beaches, volcanic landscapes, and unique flora and fauna. The combined land area of all the Hawaiian Islands is approximately 28,311 square kilometers (10,931 square miles).

Comparing the land areas of Israel and Hawaii, it becomes evident that Hawaii is significantly larger than Israel. Hawaii’s land area is approximately 36% larger than that of Israel. However, it’s important to note that land area alone does not determine the significance or beauty of a place. Both Israel and Hawaii offer distinct experiences and attractions that make them special in their own right.

FAQ:

Q: Is Israel bigger than Hawaii?

A: No, Hawaii is larger than Israel in terms of land area.

Q: How big is Israel?

A: Israel has a land area of approximately 20,770 square kilometers (8,019 square miles).

Q: How big is Hawaii?

A: The combined land area of all the Hawaiian Islands is approximately 28,311 square kilometers (10,931 square miles).

Q: Which is more populous, Israel or Hawaii?

A: Israel has a population of approximately 9 million people, while Hawaii has a population of around 1.4 million people.

In conclusion, while Hawaii surpasses Israel in terms of land area, both places have their own unique appeal and attractions. Whether you’re drawn to the historical and cultural significance of Israel or the breathtaking natural beauty of Hawaii, each destination offers a distinct experience worth exploring.