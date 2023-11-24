How big is Hamas army?

In the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine, one of the key players is Hamas, a Palestinian militant group that controls the Gaza Strip. Hamas has been a subject of much speculation and curiosity, particularly regarding the size and strength of its military forces. In this article, we aim to shed light on the size of Hamas’ army and provide some context to better understand their capabilities.

What is Hamas?

Hamas, short for Harakat al-Muqawama al-Islamiyya (Islamic Resistance Movement), is a Palestinian political and military organization. It was founded in 1987 during the First Intifada, a Palestinian uprising against Israeli occupation. Hamas is considered a terrorist group several countries, including the United States, Israel, and the European Union.

Size of Hamas’ military forces

Estimating the exact size of Hamas’ military forces is challenging due to the secretive nature of their operations. However, it is believed that Hamas has several thousand fighters at its disposal. These fighters are organized into a military wing known as the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, which is responsible for conducting attacks against Israeli targets.

Capabilities and weaponry

Hamas’ military capabilities have evolved over the years. While they primarily rely on guerrilla warfare tactics, their arsenal includes a range of weapons such as rockets, mortars, and small arms. They have also developed homemade weapons, including improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and tunnels used for infiltration and smuggling.

FAQ

Q: Does Hamas have an air force or navy?

A: No, Hamas does not possess an air force or navy. Their military operations are primarily conducted on the ground.

Q: How does Hamas recruit its fighters?

A: Hamas recruits fighters through various means, including ideological indoctrination, social networks, and family ties. They often target disillusioned youth who feel marginalized the Israeli occupation.

Q: Does Hamas have international support?

A: Hamas receives support from several countries and organizations, particularly those sympathetic to the Palestinian cause. However, many countries, including Israel and the United States, consider Hamas a terrorist organization and do not provide any support.

In conclusion, while the exact size of Hamas’ army remains uncertain, it is believed to consist of several thousand fighters. Hamas’ military capabilities have evolved over time, and they possess a range of weapons to carry out attacks against Israeli targets. Understanding the size and capabilities of Hamas’ army is crucial in comprehending the dynamics of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.